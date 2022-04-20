Southern Boone Varsity Eagles sets the stage for victor with an early lead over Kingfisher Yellowjackets Varsity. Southern Boone Eagles defeated the Yellowjackets Varsity 10-3 thanks to a strong start. The Eagles scored on a triple by Ryker Zimmerman and a groundout by Austin Evans in the second inning. After the Yellowjackets scored one run in the top on the sixth, Southern Boone answered with one of their own. Kingfisher scored when Coleman Gilles singled on the first pitch of the bat, scoring one run. The Eaglesanswered when Jett Braun induced Hunter Richardson to hit into a fielders choice, but one run scored. Southern Boone Eagles pulled away for good with four runs in the second inning. In the second Carter Karotka lined out, driving in a run, Zimmerman tripled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring two runs, and Evans grounded out, scoring one run.

