Two Southern Boone Junior Varsity Eagles pitchers combine in shutout victory against Hallsville Junior Varsity Indians

Southern Boone Junior Varsity defeated Hallsville Junior Varsity Indians 1-0 on Wednesday as two pitchers combined to throw a shutout. C Montgomery induced a fly out from Jackson Smith to finish off the game.

The pitcher was strong on both sides. Southern Boone pitcher’s struck out six, while Hallsville Indians pitcher’s sat down seven.

