Game2

Southern Boone Freshman Eagles defeated by Hallsville Freshman Indians.

In the first inning the Eagles got their offense started. Bryaden Beckman singled on a 2-1 count, scoring one run.

Hallsville Indians evened things up at one in the top of the second inning. Hallsville Freshman Indians scored one run on a stolen base.

After the Indians scored one run in the top of the fourth, Southern Boone Freshman answered with one of their own.

Hallsville Freshman Indians pulled away for good with two runs in the third inning. In the third Isaac Stinson singled on a 3-1 count, scoring one run and Jacob Plummer singled on a 1-0 count, scoring one run.

