The Southern Boone Eagles (4-5) hosted the Eldon Mustangs (3-6) Friday night in the first round of Class 3 District 5 play. This match-up comes after the Eagles took a tough loss to Blair Oaks in Week 9, the final regular season game on October 21.

In this Friday’s quarterfinal District game, the Eagles came out ready to play. With several key starters set to return after being out with injuries, spirits were up. Southern Boone would be the first to get on the scoreboard with a 12 yard touchdown pass from junior quarterback Austin Evans to junior wide receiver Chase Morris. The Eagles would go on a scoring spree throughout the first half that would include a 50 yard rushing touchdown by freshman running back Brady Dapkus, 12 yard rushing touchdown by senior running back Jacob Bowles, and a 34 yard passing touchdown again from Evans to Morris. Making it a 28-0 game at the half.

