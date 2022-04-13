By: Wade Vandelicht

The girls soccer team started a series of tough games last week, with Capital City on Wednesday. The Capital City game had to be moved to Jeff City due to water puddles on the SBC field after heavy rains on Tuesday giving Cap City the home field advantage. It was a back and forth game for much of the contest. SBC scored the first goal 5 minutes into the game when Haylee Ancell received a pass from Jersee Wren and placed it through the oncoming keeper’s pressure making it 1-0. With several other chances SBC hit the post and crossbar, while they continued to defend the attacks of Capital City. After a mere mistake by SBC, one of the Cap City forwards found a little space and placed a ball near post that went off the hands of Claire Pickett and into the side net of the goal making it 1-1. Chances continued for both teams with the end of regulation and the eagles headed to overtime.

