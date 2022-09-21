The Ross Era of football is coming in with a bang as the Eagles win their second straight game, this time against a tough California team.

Southern Boone would get on the board first as they score on a five play 37 yard drive that makes it to the end zone with a 20-yard touchdown pass from Jr Quarterback Austin Evans to Jr Wide Receiver Chase Morris, Carter Salter’s kick is good and gives the Eagles the lead at 7-0 with just over four minutes left in the first quarter.

California would come back and score twice to take the lead at 14-7 halfway through the second quarter. The Eagles would answer back just before the end of the first half. After a 63 yard drive that ended with quarterback Evans able to connect with Jr Wide Receiver Kellen Ash on a 15 yard TD pass, making it a 14-13 game still in California’s favor going into half time.

