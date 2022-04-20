Southern Boone Varsity Eagles claims lead in seventh inning to defeat Broken Arrow Varsity Tigers. Southern Boone defeated Broken Arrow Tigers 7-5 on Saturday after taking the lead late in the game. The game was tied at four with Southern Boone batting in the top of the seventh when Blaine Hargis doubled on the first pitch of the bat,Scoring three runs. In the second inning Broken Arrow Tigers got their offense started. Brody Moore singled on a 2-0 count scoring one run. Hargis was the winning pitcher for Southern Boone. The pitcher lasted four innings allowing two hits and three runs while striking out one. Carter Karotka threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Cooper Bates took the loss for Broken Arrow. The righty went one and one third innings allowing zero runs on three hits striking out one and walking zero.

