Southern Boone Junior Varsity Eagles overcome Blair Oaks Junior Varsity Falcons in face of early 3-run inning. The Eagles weathered a push by Blair Oaks Junior Varsity Falcons in the third inning where Southern Boone coughed up three runs, but Southern Boone still won 5-3 on Wednesday. Blair Oaks Falcons scored its runs on a single by Ethan Toebben. Southern Boone opened up scoring in the first inning. C Montgomery singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. J Reynolds earned the victory on the hill for the Southern Boone Eagles. The bulldog allowed four hits and three hits over two innings. R Zimmerman threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen. Zimmerman recorded the last three outs to earn the save for Southern Boone.

