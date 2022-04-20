Southern Boone Varsity Eagles clinches lead in the fifth inning to defeat Arkansas City, KS. The Eagles nabbed the lead late in the game in a 15-5 victory over Arkansas City on Saturday. The game was tied at five with Southern Boone batting in the bottom of the fifth when G Welch induced Chase Morris to hit into a fielders choice, but one run scored. Southern Boone Eagles Varsity earned the victory despite allowing Arkansas City to score five runs in the second inning. J Thompson, C Clark, S Zimmerman, and B Terrow each drove in runs during the inning. The Eagles got on the board in the first inning when Hayden Steelman drew a walk, scoring one run. In the bottom of the fourth inning , Southern Boone tied things up at five. Steelman drew a walk, scoring one run. Blaine Hargis was the winning pitcher for Southern Boone. Hargis allowed one hit and zero runs over three and two-thirds innings, striking out two. Carter Salter threw one inning in relief out of the bullpen.

