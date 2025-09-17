By Dylan Heinrich

Southern Boone volleyball kicked its season into high gear with eight games in one week. The Eagles started with losses against Camdenton and Linn before rallying to finish second at the Fulton Tournament with a 4-1-1 record.

In pool play, the team split against California 25-20, 20-25, before beating North Callaway 25-23, 25-10 and Centralia 25-19, 25-14.

Southern Boone cruised through the first two rounds of the winner’s bracket, taking down New Bloomfield and North Callaway. The Eagles lost their only game of the day in the championship to Fatima 25-21, 25-15.

Seniors Sadie Ahern and Emma Randle along with junior Camryn Seymour were named to the All-Tournament team.

Southern Boone (5-3-1) will get another chance against Fatima (4-2) at 7 p.m. Monday in Westphalia.

Eagles softball topples Hickman

The Southern Boone softball team went 3-2 last week, starting with a 12-8 road win against Hickman last Tuesday. All nine starters for the Eagles recorded a hit. Senior shortstop Brooklyn Center finished the day 3-for-5 with a pair of doubles and scored three runs.

Southern Boone then traveled to Camdenton for the LOZ Tournament Tuesday and Wednesday, splitting the four games. On Friday the team lost to St. Francis Borgia 6-2 before bouncing back with an 11-5 win against St. Elizabeth. In the win, senior catcher Gracie Britton went 2-for-2 with two home runs and five RBI.

On Friday, the team opened the day with an 11-3 win over Hillsboro. Freshman outfielder Brenna Young had two hits and three RBI. The Eagles closed the tournament with a 2-0 loss to Kirkwood.

Southern Boone (11-4) next matches up with Boonville (4-5) at 5:30 p.m. Monday in Ashland. The Eagles will stay home for a game against California (5-7) at 5:30 p.m. Thursday in Ashland.

Southern Boone boys soccer breaks even

The Southern Boone soccer team opened the week with a pair of road wins, taking down Moberly 3-1 last Monday and Eugene 8-0 on Thursday. Juniors Titus Pridemore and Brayden Watson each scored four goals across the two matches.

The Eagles hosted two matches at the Southern Boone Shootout, losing to Perryville 8-1 and Marshall 4-2. Senior Alex Sachs scored one of the goals in the match against Marshall.

Southern Boone (4-3) will next face Smith-Cotton (6-2) at 6:30 p.m. Monday in Sedalia. The Eagles return home against Belle (0-3) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Ashland.

Southern Boone girls golf wins quad meet

The Southern Boone girls golf team won a quad meet against Centralia, New Bloomfield and Glasgow last Tuesday.

The Eagles finished 49 strokes over par; 43 strokes ahead of second-place Glasgow. Senior Breckyn Shewmake won the meet outright, shooting 9-over. Junior Courtney Hargis finished right behind her in second at 10-over Senior Harper Hanrahan was the third Eagle in the top five with a fourth place finish and a score of 14-over.

At the Helias Invitational, Southern Boone finished 11th with a score of 416 strokes. Shewmake was the Eagles top finisher once again, as her 92-stroke performance placed her 23rd on the leaderboard.

Southern Boone will next compete in a tri-meet against Blair Oaks and Hallsville at 4 p.m. Wednesday in Hartsburg.

Southern Boone boys finish ninth, girls place two in top 60

Southern Boone boys and girls cross country competed in the Tolton Catholic Invitational on Saturday.

The Eagles boys team finished ninth out of 30 teams with a total of 234 points. Senior George Cabrera was Southern Boone’s top individual finisher at 19th with a time of 17 minutes and 44.29 seconds. Freshman Maddox Kennedy was the next highest finisher with a time of 17:51.69, placing 23rd.

The girls team only sent two runners, so they did not qualify for a team score. Senior Zafaran Satterfield was the top finisher at 34th with a time of 22:15.73. Freshman Harlee Collins finished in 53rd with a time of 23:33.51.

The teams will next compete at the Fulton Invitational on Saturday in Fulton.