Southern Boone Varsity Eagles claims lead in sixth inning to defeat Richmond Spartans. The Eagles took the lead late in the game in a 2-1 victory over the Richmond Spartans on Saturday. The game was tied at one with Southern Boone batting in the top of the sixth when Austin Evans doubled on a 1-2 count, Scoring one run. The pitching was strong on both sides. Southern Boone Eagles pitchers struck out five, while Richmond pitchers sat down ten. In the bottom of the third inning, Richmond Spartans tied things up at one when Spencer Wolf grounded out, Scoring one run.

