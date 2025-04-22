Southern Boone Varsity Eagles topped Fatima 5-4 last Wednesday, April 16th.

A home run to left field by C Scheulen put Fatima on the board in the top of the first.

The Eagles flipped the game on its head in the bottom of the third, scoring five runs on six hits to take the lead, 5-2. The biggest blow in the inning was a double by Brody Troth that drove in two.

Logan Easley earned the win for Southern Boone Varsity Eagles. The righty allowed zero hits and one run over one and one-third innings, striking out two and walking one.

Brayden Beckmann stepped on the hill first for Southern Boone Varsity Eagles. The pitcher allowed three hits and two runs over one and two-thirds innings, striking out one and walking none.

Jackson Woodward collected the save. Rowan Bonnot threw one inning of scoreless ball for Southern Boone in relief. The hurler allowed one hit, striking out one and walking two.

Troth, the number seven hitter for Southern Boone Varsity Eagles, led the way with two runs batted in. The infielder went 1-for-3 on the day.

Jace Wren led the Eagles with two hits in three at bats.

The Eagles also defeated the Hallsville Indians (12-1) on Tuesday, April 15th, fell to Harrisonville (3-5) on Friday, April 18th, then defeated MICDS (3-0) and Chillicothe (5-3) on Saturday, April 19th. The team holds a 13-6 record and defeated Russellville (6-2) on Monday, April 21st.

Copyright © 2025 GameChanger Media, Inc.