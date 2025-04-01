Southern Boone Varsity Eagles were triumphant over Owensville 7-4 on Saturday. Owensville opened the scoring in the first after J Loeb hit into a double play, but one run scored.

Zachary DeHaas homered to left field, which helped Southern Boone Varsity Eagles tie the game at one in the bottom of the first.

Southern Boone Varsity Eagles jumped back into the lead in the bottom of the third inning after Jace Wren singled to center field, Jackson Woodward singled to left field, and Parker Salter tripled to center field, each scoring one run.

Brayden Beckmann earned the win for Southern Boone Varsity Eagles. The starting pitcher allowed one hit and one run (zero earned) over five innings, striking out seven and walking one.

E Medlock took the loss for Owensville. The hurler went three and two-thirds innings, surrendering three runs (two earned) on five hits, striking out two and walking none. A Wilson stepped on the bump first for Owensville. The pitcher gave up six hits and four runs over two and one-third innings, striking out two and walking one. Jadon Martin appeared in relief for Southern Boone Varsity Eagles.

Southern Boone Varsity Eagles accumulated 11 hits in the game. Woodward drove the middle of the lineup, leading Southern Boone Varsity Eagles with two runs batted in. The number three hitter went 2-for-3 on the day. Woodward, Wren, Salter, and Nolan Ash each collected two hits for Southern Boone Varsity Eagles. Southern Boone Varsity Eagles turned one double play in the game.

Leadoff hitter Z Gates led Owensville with two hits in three at bats. Owensville turned one double play in the game.

Southern Boone Varsity Eagles play at home on Tuesday, April 1st against Blair Oaks. Results not available by press time.

