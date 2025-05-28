Track and Field finishes strong at state on Saturday, May 24th.

Aiden McDaniel, Boys Shot Put, 4th Place (16.78m)

Lilah Hinton, Girls 400m, 6th Place (59.97s)

Timothy Lutz, Boys Triple Jump, 12th Place (12.67)

Hudson Talley, Boys 100m, 6th Place (10.87s)

Luke Amelunke, Hudson Talley, Braidan Jackson, Timothy Lutz, Boys 4x200m, 8th Place (1:30.87)

Luke Amelunke, Braidan Jackson, Timothy Lutz, Hudson Talley, Boys 4x100m, 7th Place (44.82s)

Coach Chris Gares says he is proud of the team for their accomplishments.

“I am just so happy for our kids. Their hard-work and effort have led to tangible success this season. There is success that is not tangible that I think experience a ton of in track at Southern Boone, but to have so many kids walk away from state with medals is an excellent feeling.¨

Congratulations to these young athletes on an impressive season!

Find more photos on our facebook page.