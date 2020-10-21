In spite of playing some quality football, the Southern Boone Eagles fell to Blair Oaks 42-21 in Friday’s Tri-County Conference challenge. The Eagles won the time-of-possession battle holding the ball for more than 35 minutes to the Falcons 13 minutes. But Blair Oaks had bigger plays that propelled them to the win.

Eagles Head Coach Trent Tracy wasn’t happy with the score but he says he saw some bright spots in Southern Boone’s performance.

“While the big catches and great plays grabbed the spotlight, what stands out to me was our ability to convert on multiple 3rd and 4th downs,” Tracy shared. “To beat a Blair Oaks team we have got to put together some long offensive scoring drives and we were able to do that at times on Friday night.”

~ Get more in today’s Journal ~

By Frank Finley