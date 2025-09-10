By Todd Pridemore

The Southern Boone Eagles have hosted three home matches to open the season, with the first coming on Aug. 28 against the Kirksville Tigers (3-0).

Southern Boone jumped out to a two-goal advantage thanks to scores from forwards Miles Butler and Brayden Watson, one in each half. Unfortunately for the Eagles, the game went downhill from there, as the Tigers scored twice in the final 23 minutes to send the match to extra time.

No one found the net during the additional 20 minutes of action, so penalty kicks followed. Both teams remained tied until the 8th round of penalty kicks, when Kirksville pulled ahead and claimed the win. Sophomore Cullen Galloway played in goal for the home team.

Southern Boone returned to the pitch on Sept. 2 against the Osage Indians (0-3), and another close contest unfolded.

Despite the Eagles controlling possession and having a large advantage with shots on goal through the 80 minutes of regulation play, the match also moved to extra time at 0-0. Southern Boone pulled out the victory with a Miles Butler goal three minutes into the extra time. Sophomore Sam Rueter claimed the shutout in goal for the Eagles.

On Sept. 4, Elsberry-Silex came to town for a match that contained no drama on the scoreboard whatsoever. Junior Avery Aholt opened the scoring for Southern Boone less than two minutes into the match, and the visiting team rarely presented any serious scoring threats throughout the contest.

Goals followed by freshman Noah Byers, senior captain Zachary Hawkins, senior Alex Sachs, junior Watson, and junior Titus Pridemore to give the Eagles a 6-0 halftime lead. Pridemore added another goal in the 52nd minute, and then Butler ended the game by a mercy-rule score of 8-0 with a final goal with 6 seconds remaining on the clock.

Rueter and Galloway split time in goal for the Eagles. The victory pushed the team’s record to 2-1-0 on the young season.