By Todd Pridemore, Boone County Journal

The Eagles had a lull in their game schedule last week, after traveling to Laquey (3-5) on Sept. 19 and hosting Boonville (1-4-1) on Sept. 22.

The match at Laquey (located southwest of Rolla) was a physical contest, but one that the Eagles were prepared for.

Midway through the first half, high-scoring forward Miles Butler put Southern Boone on the scoreboard first. Then, just one minute before halftime, junior captain Brayden Watson added another goal to double the Eagles’ lead. The second period began with both teams finding the net in the opening minutes.

Laquey scored quickly, but then Butler netted his second goal of the game to give his team a 3-1 lead. That score held up for the remainder of the match, but the win did come at a cost for the Eagles.

In a freak play, in which a Laquey player ducked at the last moment to avoid the speeding ball, Zachary Hawkins suffered a head injury when the ball struck him in the face. The impact was so severe that the senior captain had to collect two of his teeth that were knocked out from the collision. That injury put Hawkins on the sideline when Boonville came to town.

Southern Boone had not lost to the Pirates since 2016, and this year was no different.

In the 20th minute, Titus Pridemore sent a pass up the left sideline to Butler, who moved the ball toward the left side of the box and scored the opening goal. Just over three minutes later, those players reversed roles, with Butler feeding the ball to Pridemore near the left post for a one-touch shot and score.

Butler made the lead 3-0 in the 25th minute when his strong shot was deflected by the diving Boonville goalkeeper, but the ball still rolled into the net. That flurry of three Eagle goals in a five-minute span was all the scoring for the night, as the second half was scoreless for both teams. Goalkeepers Cullen Galloway and Sam Rueter combined for the shutout.

Southern Boone’s record stands at 8-4 as they prepare for their next contest at Mexico (3-4) on Sept. 30.