Last week, the Eagles played three matches away from Ashland, where they sandwiched two wins around a significant loss.

On Monday, the team traveled nearly four hours round-trip to play Canton (1-10-1) for 40 minutes in a mercy-rule shortened contest. Southern Boone quickly took control with a self-inflicted own goal by Canton less than one minute into play. During the following 27 minutes, both Brayden Watson and Miles Butler posted hat tricks for the Eagles. Ayden Hernandez added an additional score, and the 8-0 score ended the match at halftime.

The following evening, Southern Boone had a much shorter bus ride to south Columbia to face the talented Tolton Trailblazers (7-7). Despite their unimpressive win-loss record, the Trailblazers have played mostly larger, quality opponents this season.

During the first half, Tolton used two set piece plays — one corner and one long throw — to take a 2-0 lead. It became apparent that the Trailblazers had the advantage controlling midfield play as well as being the first team to win most 50/50 balls.

Desperate for a goal, the Eagles were finally able to cut their deficit in half when Butler was fouled in Tolton box with 45 seconds remaining before the half. Watson converted a very deliberate penalty kick, and the score stood at 1-2 in favor of Tolton at the intermission.

In the 51st minute, the Trailblazers scored another corner kick set piece goal to extend their lead. Twelve minutes later, the Eagles cut the lead to one once again when Butler pushed the ball into the right side of the box and found Zach Hawkins with a short square pass. The senior captain used a quick maneuver on the ball to give him just enough space to get a shot off and past the keeper.

Despite that goal, a comeback was not in the cards for Southern Boone, as Tolton scored twice more in the final ten minutes to make the final margin 2-5. Eagles goalkeeper Sam Rueter recorded more than 15 saves during the match.

On Thursday, the Eagles again boarded the bus for a long trip — this time more than four hours in total — toward Kansas City for a very competitive game against the Lone Jack Mules (8-5).

In this evenly matched contest, it took 35 minutes before anyone found the net. Butler scored first, when his strong shot to the near post gave the Eagles the lead.

Then, only two minutes into the second period, Butler headed a well-placed pass to the far post, where Titus Pridemore managed to get his left foot on the ball and send it past the keeper. Lone Jack scored once with 20 minutes remaining, but the Eagles managed to hold on for the 2-1 victory. Rueter again recorded several saves in the match.

Southern Boone’s record is now 12 wins and five losses.