By: Frank Finley

The Eagles baseball team rolled into western Missouri and came home with first place in the Odessa Tournament last week beating three of the four teams they faced. Solid hitting with only five errors over four games earned SoBoCo the title.

Facing the host team in their first game Eagles Senior Ethan Osborne had another stellar outing at the mound holding the Odessa Bulldogs to only one hit over six innings and 11 strikeouts earning the win 5-1. Southern Boone had five runs on five hits and the team had five stolen bases.

