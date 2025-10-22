By Boone County Journal staff

Southern Boone High School celebrated Senior Night before the Oct. 17 football game against Osage.

Senior football players, band members and cheerleaders were recognized along with their families.

Southern Boone lost to Osage, but senior Pryce Bonnot had two turnovers on defense — recovering a fumble and intercepting Osage at the end of the third quarter.

Senior Trenton John directed the marching band during the halftime performance.