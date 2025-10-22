By Boone County Journal staff
Lydia Cunningham hugs another cheerleader before the start of the game on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Southern Boone High School in Ashland, Mo. Lydia plans on attending the University of Central Missouri and becoming a criminal psychologist and Correctional Facility Psychologist.
Southern Boone juniors Courtney Hargis, left, and Laken Glascock look at a towel thrown by the cheerleaders on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Southern Boone High School in Ashland, Mo. Hargis is cheering for her boyfriend Owen Ditzfeld on Southern Boone’s football team.
Trenton John directs the band during their halftime performance on Friday, Oct. 17, 2025, at Southern Boone High School in Ashland, Mo. John’s mom, dad, brother, sister and aunt are in the stands. After high school, he wants to pursue a degree in computer science.
Southern Boone High School celebrated Senior Night before the Oct. 17 football game against Osage.
Senior football players, band members and cheerleaders were recognized along with their families.
Southern Boone lost to Osage, but senior Pryce Bonnot had two turnovers on defense — recovering a fumble and intercepting Osage at the end of the third quarter.
Senior Trenton John directed the marching band during the halftime performance.
