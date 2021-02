By Frank Finley

The Eagles boys basketball team had a quick start in their game Wednesday and took a 26-14 lead into the half, but Harrisburg gave Southern Boone a tough battle in the second. The Eagles were able to hold out defeating Harrisburg 52-45. Seniors Nik Post and Blake Dapkus scored in the double-digits and combined for more than half of Southern Boone’s score total.

