Southern Boone School District is proud to announce that Middle School Volleyball Coach Trevor Roebke has been named Missouri Small Class Coach of the Year by the Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association (MHSVCA).

This prestigious recognition highlights Coach Roebke’s outstanding leadership and commitment to the volleyball program.

Southern Boone High School Volleyball Coach Emily Brown nominated Coach Roebke for the award.

Coach Roebke’s dedication, passion and hard work have been instrumental in the success of our middle school volleyball team,” said Brown. “His efforts have not only shaped skilled athletes but have also fostered a culture of excellence and sportsmanship within our program. This award is a testament to his tireless efforts and unwavering dedication.”

“We are incredibly fortunate to have Coach Roebke leading our middle school volleyball program,” said Southern Boone Activities Director Trent Tracy. “His leadership and coaching expertise have positively influenced our student-athletes both on and off the court.”

Coach Roebke was one of two middle school coaches recognized with this award by the MHSVCA, which honors outstanding coaches in both small and large school categories across Missouri.

Coach Roebke will be presented with his award during the MHSVCA annual clinic and awards night on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, in Columbia.

The Missouri High School Volleyball Coaches Association is a volunteer organization dedicated to enhancing the quality of high school volleyball in Missouri by recognizing outstanding players and coaches and promoting overall program development.

