Southern Boone welcomed athletes from across the region on Tuesday, April 29, as it hosted the Tri-County Track & Field Conference Meet.

The event doubled as a sendoff for the school’s graduating senior athletes, recognizing their contributions during the home competition.

Several Eagles earned top finishes in individual events. Braidan Jackson won the boys’ 200m dash with a time of 22 seconds, while Lilah Hinton took first in the girls’ 400m at 1 minute, 1 second. Timothy Lutz secured victory in the boys’ long jump with a mark of 6.25m, and Aiden McDaniel—last year’s state champion—dominated the boys’ shot put with a throw of 15.61m.

As a team, the Southern Boone boys finished 4th overall, with the girls placing 5th. The meet provided not only strong athletic performances but also a moment of reflection and celebration for the school’s senior class.