ASHLAND, Mo. – Southern Boone Athletics hosted a College Signing Day on Wednesday, January 29, 2025, celebrating six student-athletes who signed their letters of intent to continue their athletic careers at the collegiate level.

The event, held at Southern Boone High School, recognized the hard work and dedication of these athletes as they prepare to take the next step in their academic and athletic journeys.

The following students officially signed with their respective colleges:

Hailey Platt – Quincy University, Softball

Kaylin Patton – Columbia College, Track & Field

Aiden McDaniel – Missouri S&T University, Track & Field

Logan Easley – Moberly Area Community College, Baseball

Brayden Beckmann – State Fair Community College, Baseball

Taylor Germann – Missouri State University, Beach Volleyball

“This is an exciting day for Southern Boone Athletics,” Southern Boone Activities Director Trent Tracy. “These student-athletes have worked incredibly hard and we are proud to see them continue their success at the next level.”

Southern Boone Athletics’ College Signing Day marks a milestone for the school’s athletic program, highlighting the talent and dedication of its students. Article & photos courtesy Southern Boone School District