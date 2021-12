Provided By:

Coach Bradley The Southern Boone Girls Wrestling team went to Wright City for their first outing of the year on November 20th. The Eagles took six girls and brought home four second places. Sophomore Callie Bergthold finished her day 2-1 with two falls and took home second place. Sophomore Josey Uhrig finished her day 4-1 and took home second place.

