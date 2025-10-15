By Dylan Heinrich, Boone County Journal

On Oct. 9, the Southern Boone girls golf team competed in the Class 2 District 2 Tournament. As a whole, the Eagles finished fourth in the tournament, shooting 406-over 360.

“It has been a rewarding experience to watch this team grow and compete with heart all season long,” Southern Boone coach Katy Golightly said.

While the team did not qualify to compete for the state title, both senior Breckyn Shewmake and junior Courtney Hargis qualified for the state tournament with the chance to compete for the individual title.

Shewmake tied for the individual title in the district tournament with a score of 12-over 72, shooting 84 total strokes.

“Her play at the conference and district tournaments showcased her skill and consistency on the course,” Golightly said.

Hargis finished in 12th to qualify after carding 21-over.

“Courtney consistently leads by example,” Golightly said. “Working hard, supporting her teammates, and representing Southern Boone with great sportsmanship.”

This is Shewmake’s third consecutive season making the state tournament and Hargis’ second.

These two will represent Southern Boone at the State 2 Tournament on Oct. 20 and 21 in New Bloomfield.

Volleyball sweeps Mexico on the road

After starting the week with losses to Eldon and Jefferson City, Southern Boone volleyball responded with a 3-0 sweep on the road against Mexico. This marked the third game of the season where the Eagles have swept their opponent 3-0. It was their sixth sweep overall.

Southern Boone next plays with Hallsville at 6:30 p.m. Oct. 16 in Ashland.

Softball gets first in district tournament

Southern Boone softball has already locked up the top seed spot in Class 3 District 5 Tournament.

This past week, the Eagles struggled with losses to Blair Oaks and Jefferson City. Senior catcher Gracie Britton was the top offensive performer with three hits and two RBIs across the two games. Senior left fielder Nova Porter was another key contributor with two hits and two RBIs.

The Eagles start postseason play against the winner of Boonville and Fulton in the Class 3 District 5 semifinals at 5 p.m. Oct. 16 in California, Missouri.