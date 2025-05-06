The Southern Boone Freshman Eagles put on a dominant display Thursday, sweeping a doubleheader against Fulton with back-to-back wins, 8-1 and 9-2.

Drummond Shines on the Mound in 8-1 Victory

In the opening matchup, the Eagles jumped ahead in the second inning thanks to aggressive base running, including a steal of home that scored two runs. They added two more in the third and never looked back.

Kellen Drummond was electric on the mound, earning the win by throwing five no-hit innings. He struck out eight, allowed just one run, and walked six.

Quinten Murphy led the Eagles offensively, going 2-for-2. Braylin Alexander, Denton Eddy, and Kai Morris each added an RBI. Southern Boone stole 11 bases in the game, with multiple steals from Aiden Williams, Jackson Higgins, and Morris. The Eagles played flawless defense, committing no errors and turning one double play. Tate Muzzey recorded a team-high nine chances in the field.

Higgins Fans 12 in 9-2 Win

In the nightcap, Jackson Higgins delivered a lights-out performance, striking out 12 Fulton batters and allowing just two runs on five hits over five innings.

Southern Boone exploded in the first inning with a two-run double from Aiden Williams and an RBI single from Kai Morris. They added three more in the second and another trio of runs in the third, building a commanding lead early.

Offensively, the Eagles racked up 11 hits. Jackson Fischer, Alexander, Williams, and Murphy each had two hits, while Goeres and Murphy drove in two runs apiece. Goeres also drew two of the team’s seven total walks. The Eagles were aggressive on the bases again, swiping six more bags and committing no errors in the field. Williams led the defense with 10 plays.

Fulton managed five hits in the second game, with Olivaris and Dooley each collecting two and combining for several steals. Koch added an RBI. Fulton showed their own speed on the base paths with 13 stolen bases in the game, but it wasn’t enough to overcome the Eagles’ firepower.

With the doubleheader sweep, Southern Boone’s freshman squad continues to gain momentum. The team faced Blair Oaks on Tuesday. Results not available by press time. The freshmen hold a 14-5 season record.

