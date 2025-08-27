By Joseph Pastilha

A new era has begun for Southern Boone football with the arrival of first-year head coach Tyler Tanner.

He inherits a program that has become accustomed to consistent regular season success. Tanner spent 10 years on the staff at Westran High School in Huntsville, including nine years as offensive coordinator for the Hornets.

The Eagles have had nine winning seasons out of their last 10, including a MSHSAA Class 3 District 4 championship in the 2018-19 season.

For Tanner, the key to a smooth transition from Class 1 with Westran to Class 3 with Southern Boone lies in simplicity.

“I look at it like football is football,” Tanner said. “We’re not in here to sit here and try to reinvent the wheel with stuff that we do … I’ve got great kids here, I’ve got a great support system. These assistant coaches have been amazing in helping with the transition of things. But as far as the football part is concerned, football is football.”

Tanner will not just be facing the challenge of a class jump, but the difficulties of navigating the Tri-County Conference. Last season, the Eagles finished conference play with a record of 4-4, including a playoff victory over California followed by a defeat at the hands of Class 3 state champion Blair Oaks. This season, Southern Boone will take on a full conference slate, including home matchups with Boonville, Hallsville and Osage. The Eagles will travel to California and Eldon, ending the season with a road matchup against Blair Oaks in Wardsville.

“The Tri-County Conference is not a conference that is to be taken lightly. Very tough, very competitive conference and it has been for a really long time,” Tanner said. “It’s one game at a time, it’s always a week-to-week basis … so right now our focus is very shortsighted in the fact of how we’re preparing, but it’s longsighted in, ‘How are we going to be playing football at the end of October?’ Because that’s really the end goal.”

Tanner had one summer to implement a new system. While players can find it challenging to adapt on short notice, Tanner has been proud of his team for embracing new roles so quickly. Senior Hudson Talley, who spent last season as a receiver, has made the transition to running back, a change that Tanner said exemplifies leadership.

“He is a ‘Yes sir,’ ‘No sir,’ kid, and we asked him this year to change from receiver to more of a running back position … you know at first, maybe a little hesitant but he’s really embraced that role as others have as well,” Tanner said.

For senior quarterback Mason Shearer, the offseason has allowed him to understand a new offensive system while also stepping into a greater leadership role.

“He’s really starting to command and control the offense and the offensive huddle,” Tanner said. “It’s hard for a quarterback when you completely change systems and terminology, and different concepts and to really be able to understand what the offense is. He has done such a great job and made so many great leaps over even this past week. He’s really come into a great leadership role on the field and being able to command the huddle and command the offense.”

Cohesion will be crucial for the Eagles. Five of their nine scheduled opponents finished last season with a winning record, leaving little room for error.

“These coaches have done such an amazing job of just helping out, showing the way, taking care of things that maybe they haven’t had to take care of in the past due to the transition but they are always willing to help, and it has been about as seamless a transition it could be,” Tanner said. “I’ve got such great coaches around me and they are willing to do anything.”

Southern Boone will open its season on the road Friday against Odessa.