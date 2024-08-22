By: Tara Blue

The football, cheerleading, and band families showed up and showed out for the opening fundraiser “Kick-Off” game on Saturday, Aug. 17th.

Players were presented with their decals and jerseys, followed by a youth team scrimmage, senior player autographs, a marching band performance, and a high school football team scrimmage.

Attendees also enjoyed food trucks, face painting, goody bags, and a vacation raffle donated by Megan Keicher of Concierge Travel Services. All proceeds go to the football team for the upcoming season.

The hosting organization, 65010 Football says “our first-ever The Kick-Off fundraising event was a great success, thanks to the efforts of every individual involved. We appreciate your support and look forward to an exciting season. Go Eagles!”

The team travels to Jefferson City High School this Friday, Aug. 23rd for a jamboree, then faces Odessa at home on Friday, Aug. 30th at 7pm.