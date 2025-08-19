By: Tara Wren Blue

The football & cheerleading families showed up and showed out for the opening fundraiser “Kick-Off” game on Saturday, Aug. 16th. Senior players were presented with their jerseys, followed by a youth team scrimmage, senior player autographs, a cheerleading performance, and a high school football team scrimmage. Proceeds go to the football team for the upcoming season.

The hosting organization, 65010 Football says the Kick-Off fundraising event was a great success thanks to the efforts of every individual involved. They appreciate your support and look forward to an exciting season with new head coach Tyler Tanner.

The team travels to Jefferson City High School this Friday, Aug. 22nd for a jamboree, then travels to Odessa on Friday, Aug. 29th at 7pm. Come out and support your Eagles!