Story by Joseph Pastilha; Photos by Noah Symes

With just over six minutes remaining in the fourth quarter, Mexico converted on fourth down, thwarting Southern Boone’s attempt at a late comeback and cementing a 28-7 victory Friday for the host.

The Eagles (0-2) fell behind early once again, trailing 14-0 entering the halftime break. Southern Boone struggled to defend the run, giving up multiple big plays on the ground that put Mexico (1-1) within striking distance of the end zone.

“I felt like there were times that we were out of position … , but the biggest thing is we’ve got to be able to tackle in space a little bit better. I felt like the guys worked hard,” Southern Boone head coach Tyler Tanner said. “We’ve got to be better at tackling, reading our keys and playing disciplined football.”

{{tncms-asset app=”editorial” id=”507de4a0-65db-4c95-9e67-7ec947cbf27e”}}

The Eagles still managed to turn the Bulldogs over three times, recovering three Mexico fumbles.

“I felt like our kids really caused some disruptions to ’em early,” Tanner said. “We got some balls on the ground (and) came up with them. We just didn’t end up capitalizing offensively like we need to, so that’s something that we’ve gotta make sure we’re working on in practice every week, every day, and just continuing to try to get better at it.”

Southern Boone was able to move the ball on offense, but down 21-0 late in the second quarter, senior quarterback Mason Shearer ran and was stopped just short of the goal line on fourth down. Later in the fourth quarter, Shearer was intercepted on a deflected ball thrown from the Mexico 11-yard line.

“I felt like we were able to move the ball,” Tanner said. “I felt like we controlled the ground game, for the most part. We kind of set ourselves back on a couple of ’em. I really did feel like our guys had some good push up front. They executed the game plan that we had set forward. We’ve gotta do a better job of not stopping ourselves.”

The Eagles scored their lone touchdown of the game with just 8:48 left in the fourth quarter. Senior Hudson Talley evaded tackles, taking it in on the ground from 16 yards out to cut the deficit to 21-7.

{{tncms-asset alignment=”center” app=”editorial” id=”3d17dce4-021a-40d0-9cad-54efb247dd40″ width=”full”}}

This was Southern Boone’s second of three consecutive road games to begin the season. Next week, the Eagles travel to California to open Tri-County Conference play.

“It’ll be good to have a home game, but next week we’re at California, and that’s our focus right now,” Tanner said. “We’ll get on the tape of this game, see what adjustments we need to make (and) what areas we need to improve on and just continue to get better week by week.”

The Eagles next take the field against California (0-2) at 7 p.m. Friday in California, Missouri.