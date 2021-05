Southern Boone Eagles Varsity took Friday’s game in dramatic fashion, with a 7-6 walk-off victory over Fatima The game was tied at six with Southern Boone Eagles Varsity batting in the bottom of the seventh when Ethan Osborne singled on the first pitch of the at bat, scoring one run. Southern Boone Eagles Varsity collected eight hits and Fatima had 11 in the high scoring affair.

