About 700 youth wrestlers from across the state came to Ashland this past weekend to wrestle in the High School gymnasium. The gym was full of wrestlers from 5 years to 14 years old, as the Southern Boone Wrestling Club held their annual Southern Boone Eagle Classic Wrestling Tournament, Saturday and Sunday. The “Open” portion of the tournament took place on Saturday, where the Middle School Wrestling Team and several other volunteers helped run the tournament. On Sunday, the Novice and Girls portion of the tournament took place, where the High School Wrestling Team helped run the tournament, almond many other volunteers.

The SBWC board and coaches would like to extend their sincere appreciation to all who volunteered to make this weekend of wrestling possible. It could not have been done without everyone’s help!

It was an extremely busy, but successful weekend for all involved; but most of all, for the youth wrestlers themselves, as many of these young wrestlers managed to earn some hardware to take home. Here are this weekend medalists!

