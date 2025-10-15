By Joseph Pastilha, Columbia Missourian

With just 6:10 remaining in the fourth quarter, senior quarterback Mason Shearer found sophomore Kai Morris down the middle of the field to seal Southern Boone’s first home win of the season. The Eagles added another touchdown en route to a 27-12 victory over Hallsville on Oct. 10 at home.

The first three quarters saw the Tri-County Conference rivals give up little defensively. The hosts led 7-6 at halftime, and the second half looked to be a continuation of the first frame until one explosive play gave life to the Southern Boone offense.

With the third quarter winding down and the Eagles’ offense facing a third-and-10, Shearer scrambled and heaved the ball to senior Brant Eddy. Eddy brought the ball all the way down to the Hallsville 2-yard line, and freshman Isaiah Bailey punched it in from 1 yard out, expanding the Southern Boone lead to 14-6 in the early moments of the fourth quarter.

“Safety came rolling down, and I see Brant wide open down the field. I was like, ‘All right, we’re gonna do this,’” Shearer said. “And I just chucked it up there, and he made a play from the rest there.”

Just as has been the case all year, the performance of the Southern Boone defense kept its opponent in check for the majority of the evening. The Eagles conceded only two touchdowns, with the second coming with less than a minute remaining in the game.

Southern Boone generated three turnovers, including an interception by senior Pryce Bonnot with just 10:42 remaining in the game, allowing the Eagles to take their first two-possession lead of the night.

“Turnovers are a big part of the game, and for the defense to force a couple of ’em and the one on a kickoff, what a momentum changer,” Southern Boone coach Tyler Tanner said. “To keep the ball out of Hallsville’s offensive hands, that’s a big thing for us. We know that they have a good offense; they have the ability to run and throw both. But we forced a couple of turnovers, and just a huge momentum and confidence builder for us.”

Shearer put the game on ice with 3:44 remaining when he scrambled for a 25-yard touchdown run. He was one of four Eagles to score on the evening, highlighting the depth that Tanner has sought to utilize on offense throughout the season.

“It’s not just one receiver or one person that’s getting it done,” Tanner said. “We have a lot of weapons, a lot of options, and we’re really getting the ball to a lot of players, and we’re seeing some really, really good things.”

The Eagles have now put together consecutive wins for the first time this season. Tanner emphasized the importance of claiming that first home win that has eluded them thus far.

“It was nice to get a win in front of the home crowd,” Tanner said. “They’ve showed up everywhere that we’ve gone, and to get one in front of them, the home crowd, that was great, man.”

The Eagles (3-4, 3-1) next take the field against Osage (5-2, 3-2) in their final home game of the season at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 in Ashland.