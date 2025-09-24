By Dylan Heinrich, Columbia Missourian

After a loss to Smith-Cotton, the Southern Boone boys soccer team bounced back with three straight wins to close the week. The Eagles knocked off Belle and Christian Fellowship at home with a combined score of 13-0, then traveled on the road and defeated Laquey 3-1.

Sophomore Miles Butler led the team with six goals on the week, adding on two assists. Junior Brayden Watson finished the week with three goals and two assists. Watson scored two of those goals and both of those assists in the 9-0 win against Belle.

Southern Boone (8-4) took down Boonville 3-0 on Monday in Ashland.

The Eagles will travel to face Mexico at 6:30 p.m. next Tuesday in Mexico, Missouri.

Girls golf wins home tri-meet

The Southern Boone girls golf team won its home tri meet against Blair Oaks and Hallsville. The Eagles finished with an overall score of 191.

Senior Breckyn Shewmake won the meet overall with a total of 5-over 41. Junior Courtney Hargis was the next best Eagle with a score of 47 and a fourth place finish. Senior Adelyn Golightly had a highlight performance, finishing sixth with a total of 50. Senior Harper Hanrahan was the final Southern Boone golfer in the top 10, finishing in eighth at 53 strokes. The final varsity finisher was sophomore Kenzie Davis, ending in 12th with a total of 55.

Southern Boone ended the Lady Jays Invitational in 10th on Monday.

The Eagles will next play in the Kirksville Invitational on Tuesday. After back-to-back road meets, the team returns home to face California at 4 p.m. Thursday in Hartsburg.

Softball wins pair of conference showdowns

Southern Boone softball won Tri-County Conference games against Boonville 12-2 and California 8-0.

Senior catcher Gracie Britton led the Eagles through both games, finishing the conference matchups with four home runs and eight RBI. Senior third baseman Kaylie Foreman made a big impact in the Boonville win with a pair of doubles and an RBI.

Southern Boone closed the week with a 1-3 performance at the Lady Jays Classic. Senior shortstop Brooklyn Center reached a major milestone in the week with her 100th career hit. Britton set two program records with 162 career hits and 123 career runs.

The Eagles (14-7) next match up against Helias (15-4) at 5 p.m. Tuesday in Jefferson City.

Boys, girls cross country teams impress at Fulton Invitational

Both Southern Boone cross country teams competed at the 40th annual Fulton Invitational. While neither team sent enough runners to qualify for a team score, several individuals finished the meet with standout performances.

Freshman Maddox Kennedy was the Eagles’ highest finisher, placing ninth in the boys varsity 5,000 meter race with a time of 18 minutes, 0.2 seconds.

The next highest finisher in the 5,000 was junior Jackson Campbell in 27th with a time of 18:54.10. Freshman Cole Blake finished with a time of 20:14.00, saddling him in 42nd.

Senior Zarafan Satterfield was the highest finisher for Southern Boone in the girls 5,000 race at 10th with a time of 22:04.70. Freshman Harlee Collins was the next highest racer in 35th with a time of 24:27.30. The final Varsity racer was junior Zoe Rice, whose time of 25:53.10 was good enough for 46th.

Next up for both teams is running in the Gans Creek Classic on Saturday in Columbia.

Volleyball loses five-set thriller to Hickman

The Southern Boone volleyball team hosted nearby Hickman, losing the match in a competitive five sets. After splitting the first four sets, the Kewpies topped the Eagles 15-10 in the final set to secure the road win.

Earlier in the week the team lost a road match to Fatima 3-0.

The Eagles closed the week with three losses in a quad against Mountain Grove, Sullivan and West Plains.

Southern Boone (5-5-1) looks to bounce back with a road matchup against Osage (7-1) at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in Osage Beach.