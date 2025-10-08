By Dylan Heinrich

Southern Boone boys soccer has been red-hot, with wins in its last six matches dating back to Sept. 16.

The Eagles added to the streak with road wins at Mexico and Wright City. They outscored their opponents 12-2 in those two matches. After trailing 2-0 against Wright City, Southern Boone scored seven goals in 35 minutes to pull off the win.

Sophomore Miles Butler led the team in goals this past week with six. Four of those goals came in the 5-0 win against Mexico. Senior Zach Hawkins added three goals and an assist across the two wins.

Those two matches started a streak of five wins straight away from home for the Eagles. Southern Boone next plays Canton at 4:30 p.m. Monday in Canton.

Girls golf finishes fourth in conference tourney

Southern Boone girls golf started its postseason play with a fourth-place finish in the Tri County Conference Tournament.

The Eagles ended with 380 total strokes at a 96-over par. They finished 26 strokes behind tournament-winner California.

Senior Breckyn Shewmake was the lowest scorer for the Eagles in fourth place with a total score of 85.

Junior Courtney Hargis finished right behind her in fifth at 87 total strokes.

Sophomore Kenize Davis, along with seniors Adelyn Golightly and Harper Hanrahan, all ended the match between 20th and 30th, helping the overall seeding of Southern Boone.

The Eagles’ district consists almost exclusively of Tri County Conference members, which will be important for the district tournament in two weeks. If Southern Boone hopes to qualify as a team for the state tournament, it needs to finish top two in the district. Shewmake competed in the state tournament last year as an individual, finishing in 10th.

Before the district tournament, Southern Boone will travel to the VanderLinden Invitational on Tuesday in Boonville. The Class 2 District 2 tournament is on Thursday in Eldon.

XC competes in Arkansas

Southern Boone cross country sent members from both the boys and girls teams to run at the Chile Pepper Cross Country Festival in Fayetteville, Arkansas. Both races featured over 550 total participants from at least six states. The Eagles sent three members from the boys roster and two from the girls.

Freshman Harlee Collins was the highest-ranked Eagles runner in the 5,000-meter run, placing 302nd in the girls race with a time of 21 minutes, 34.50 seconds. Junior Jackson Campbell was the top finisher in the boys race for Southern Boone, taking 422nd with a time of 17:55.90.

Southern Boone next preps for the Tri County Conference Meet on Oct. 16. Last season, the Eagles won the boys cross country meet with 22 points.

Softball loses pair at Linn Tournament

Southern Boone softball went 0-3 this past week with two losses at the Linn Tournament. This is the largest losing streak that the Eagles have suffered so far this season.

Junior first baseman Abigail Haskamp hit a three-run home-run in the loss to host, Linn. Senior left fielder Nova Porter had two hits and an RBI in the loss to St. Francis Borgia.

Despite the losses, Southern Boone is still in control of the lead in the Tri Country Conference.

Southern Boone looks to bounce back in a conference matchup with Blair Oaks at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday in Ashland.

Volleyball sweeps Centralia

Southern Boone volleyball won 3-0 against Centralia in Centralia on Thursday.

The Eagles played at the Rolla Invitational on Saturday.

Southern Boone was expected to face off in a conference matchup against Eldon at 7 p.m. Monday in Ashland.