This past weekend, a Southern Boone Boys 6th grade basketball team placed second in the Fayette Falcon Invitational Tournament. The Optimist team played three games during the tournament. They beat the Fayette team on Saturday and returned for a win against the Harrisburg Bulldogs on Sunday. They fell to the Brunswick Wildcats during the championship game. Tim Bishop and Adam Walter have coached most of these boys since third grade. The team played with intensity and grit during the tournament. It was a great way to end their youth basketball season!