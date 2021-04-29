By: Frank Finley

The Eagles added three more victories last week expanding their winning streak to 12 straight wins. SoBoCo has dropped only one game on the season versus Carrollton back on March 27, losing the game by one run in a match that took extra innings to decide before going down 4-3. The team was challenged on April 21, when Linn paid a visit to Ashland in another game that went to extra innings with the Eagles defeating the Wildcats in a nail-biter, 9-8, in the eighth inning. Junior Hayden Steelman was the winning pitcher for Southern Boone. The right-hander surrendered one run on two hits over four innings, striking out seven batters. Junior Aiden Andert homered in the third inning.

