Southern Boone Athletics hosted a College Signing Day on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 in the high school gym, where eight talented students officially committed to continuing their athletic journey in college.

Congratulations to the following students:

Elizabeth Heckemeyer: Moberly Area Community College, Cheerleading

Paige Cruzan: Westminster College, Softball

Callie Bergthold: Colorado Mesa University, Wrestling

Noah Ottinger: Westminster College, Track and Field

Evan Sconce-Martin: Truman State University, Track and Field

Jonah Wall: Moberly Area Community College, Baseball

Dylan Niles: Missouri Western State University, Football

Chase Morris: Lincoln University, Football/Baseball

Courtesy of Southern Boone County School District

