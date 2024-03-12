Southern Boone Athletics hosted a College Signing Day on Wednesday, March 6th, 2024 in the high school gym, where eight talented students officially committed to continuing their athletic journey in college.
Congratulations to the following students:
Elizabeth Heckemeyer: Moberly Area Community College, Cheerleading
Paige Cruzan: Westminster College, Softball
Callie Bergthold: Colorado Mesa University, Wrestling
Noah Ottinger: Westminster College, Track and Field
Evan Sconce-Martin: Truman State University, Track and Field
Jonah Wall: Moberly Area Community College, Baseball
Dylan Niles: Missouri Western State University, Football
Chase Morris: Lincoln University, Football/Baseball
Courtesy of Southern Boone County School District
