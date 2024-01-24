Southern Boone Athletics hosted a College Signing Day on Wednesday, Jan. 17th, where six talented students officially committed to continuing their athletic journey in college. Congratulations to the following students:
Ryker Zimmerman: Baseball, MACC
Alex Volkart: Cross Country and Track and Field, West Point
Landon Rehg: Track and Field, Columbia College
Weston Jennings: Track and Field, Westminster College
Addy Pasley: Wrestling, William Woods University
Austin Evans: Baseball, Jefferson College
Courtesy of Southern Boone Schools
Facebook Comments