After collecting their first state title trophy in program history on November 20, individual post-season awards have rolled in for many of the Southern Boone players and the team’s head coach. The all-district team was released after the Eagles secured their eleventh-consecutive district championship, and out of the 24 district players honored, 12 of them are Southern Boone Eagles.

All-district honorees for the Eagles are… 1st Team: Mason Ahern (So), Jack Bigos (Sr), Grant Hoehne (Sr), Ethan Osborne (Sr), Josh Pridemore (Sr), Trenton Roney (Sr), Brandon Sefton (Sr), Lleyton Shoot (Sr). Honorable Mention: Landon Beeson (Sr), Gavin Blackburn (Jr), Ethan Esry (Sr), Jack McCluskey (Jr).

By Todd Pridemore