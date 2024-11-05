By: Todd Pridemore

The Eagles soccer squad closed out their regular season schedule last week, with two games in the Sedalia area. Both matches were played under extremely blustery conditions and – in this era where artificial turf fields are all the rage – both contests were on natural grass.

Monday evening, Southern Boone was hosted by the Sacred Heart Gremlins (15-7), the #6 ranked team in Class 1. In the opening ten minutes, the Gremlins dominated play as the Eagles were once again without starters Emery Arnold and Brayden Watson.

However, SB weathered the storm and play evened out as the half progressed. With 15:44 remaining in the opening period, Miles Butler was fouled in the Gremlins box. Senior Drew Dial took the penalty kick and buried the shot, giving the Eagles a 1-0 lead and the only goal of the match. Strong midfield play from Alejandro Pagoada, Blake Nichols, and Dial was key in keeping the aggressive home team off the scoreboard. Strong defensive efforts from Ethan Brown, Easton Cooper, Zachary Hawkins, and Jackson Fischer were also vital in helping the Eagles earn the “W.”

The team also benefited from some good fortune, as two dangerous 2nd half shots from the Gremlins were mere inches from finding the net, but instead deflected off the goal post. Sam Rueter, a freshman who started the season as a promising field player, played the entire 80 minutes in goal for SB and earned the shutout while adding a couple of more athletic saves to his growing resume as a goalkeeper.

Tuesday, Southern Boone traveled to face the Smithton Tigers (6-14-1). The outcome of this match was determined quickly. Nichols opened the scoring in the 7th minute with a shot from the top of the box. The Tigers did manage to knot the score at 1-1 two minutes later, but it was all Eagles after that, with first-half goals by Rueter (15’), Butler (15’), and Dial (24’). SB added to their 4-1 halftime lead in the second period, even as more subs entered the match. Butler scored his 2nd goal of the contest in the 55th minute, after dribbling through several defenders before finding the net. Sophomore Mason Baker capped off the night for the Eagles by adding two additional scores (66’, 69’) to make the final margin of victory 7-1.

Southern Boone completed their regular season with a solid 16-7 record. The Class 2 District 4 tournament is taking place in Ashland this week. Tuesday evening, the top-seed Eagles were scheduled to face the winner of the Winfield/Mexico opening round match. If SB prevailed in that contest, they will play for the district title on Nov. 7 at 6:00pm, most likely against rival Father Tolton. Fans are encouraged to attend this Thursday to support the team, who has positioned itself with a strong opportunity to claim the program’s first district championship since 2020.