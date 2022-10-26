By: Andrew Golightly

The Southern Boone lady golfers have several accomplishments this season. Therefore, it’s important that their personal records of the 2022 season (thus far) are shared with those in the community.

Senior Kaitlyn Schmidt:

9 hole personal record: 50

18 hole personal record: 107

Junior Brylee Hendrix:

9 hole personal record: 55

18 hole personal record: 121

Sophomore Erissa Robertson:

9 hole personal record: 46

18 hole personal record: 106A

Record Season

Sophomore Alice Mauney:

9 hole personal record: 50

18 hole personal record: 109

Sophomore Bradie Baylous:

9 hole personal record: 59

Freshman Breckyn Shewmake:

9 hole personal record: 51

18 hole personal record: 106

