By: Andrew Golightly
The Southern Boone lady golfers have several accomplishments this season. Therefore, it’s important that their personal records of the 2022 season (thus far) are shared with those in the community.
Senior Kaitlyn Schmidt:
9 hole personal record: 50
18 hole personal record: 107
Junior Brylee Hendrix:
9 hole personal record: 55
18 hole personal record: 121
Sophomore Erissa Robertson:
9 hole personal record: 46
18 hole personal record: 106A
Record Season
Sophomore Alice Mauney:
9 hole personal record: 50
18 hole personal record: 109
Sophomore Bradie Baylous:
9 hole personal record: 59
Freshman Breckyn Shewmake:
9 hole personal record: 51
18 hole personal record: 106
See more in this weeks Boone County Journal
