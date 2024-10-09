Homecoming King & Queen

The senior royalty court raised over $7,000 for Sophomore Layne Johnson as he faces health challenges.

Layne’s mother Nicole says “We want to thank Southern Boone High School for selecting Layne and our family to receive the funds raised during Homnecoming week. This has been a very trying time for us, and any funds received will greatly relieve some of the financial burden and stress associated with having a child in the hospital for a prolonged period of time. Layne loves his Eagle family, and he can’t wait to return to school again very soon!”

Southern Boone kicked off Homecoming weekend with a parade on Friday afternoon

Oh, what a night!

The Southern Boone Eagles swiftly defeat the Eldon Mustangs under the Friday Night Lights

By: Tara Blue

The Homecoming game began a little shaky for the Eagles on Friday, Oct. 5th, but the team picked up the pace as the game progressed.

Eldon scored first and followed with a successful two point conversion. The Eagles failed to score on their next few possessions in the first quarter, but managed to land a field goal at the beginning of the second quarter, bringing the score to 3-8.

An onside kick by Jackson Woodward was recovered by the Eagles, earning a back-to-back possession, but the team failed to profit from the recovery and the ball returned to Eldon. The Mustangs then scored their second touchdown, bringing the score to 3-15 near the end of the first half, but Hudson Talley ran in a touchdown with 13 seconds left in the half, keeping the game close as they headed into halftime 10-15.

Jayce Troth set the team on fire when he intercepted a Mustang pass, followed by a Southern Boone touchdown by QB Mason Shearer, and a successful two-point conversion by Troth, bringing the score to 18-15.

It was all downhill for Eldon after that, as the Eagle defense shut down the Mustang offense and didn’t allow them to score again for the rest of the night.

Another interception by Logan Bishop brought the Eagles to the 50-yard line, and Travers Hunolt banked on the play, running in another touchdown. The score was 25-15 at the end of the third quarter but Southern Boone did not let up.

An unconventional throw from Shearer to Jace Wren, then from Wren to Pryce Bonnot in the end zone brought the score to 32-15.

The Mustang offense seemed run down as they were intercepted twice more by Talley and Tariq Blue, and a final touchdown by Tanner Shelton brought the final score to 39-15. The game made for an energetic and entertaining 2024 Homecoming night.

Varsity now holds a 4-2 season record and faces Hallsville on the road this Friday, Oct. 11th at 7:00pm.

