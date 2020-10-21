The Lady Eagles softball team’s effort to come back from four runs down in the sixth inning came up just short, as they fell 5-4 to Mexico on Wednesday. Southern Boone got things moving in the second inning with Shelby Reeder hitting a solo homer.

In the bottom of the second inning Mexico tied things up at one. The Bulldogs pulled away for good with two runs in the fourth inning.

The Eagles put up three runs in the seventh inning on a home run by Mariah Prince.

Southern Boone totaled six hits in the game. Riece Clevenger and Reeder each racked up multiple hits for the Eagles. Reeder and Clevenger each managed two hits to lead the team.

By Frank Finley