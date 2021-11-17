By: Todd Pridemore

After concluding the season with a 14-7-0 record and thirteen-consecutive district championship match appearance, six Southern Boone players were named to the all district team. First team members include seniors Gavin Blackburn and Jack McCluskey, along with junior Mason Ahern. Blackburn played primarily as a center back for the Eagles this season and provided leadership and stability for the young players around him. He also recorded four goals and three assists during the season. McCluskey was far and away the Eagles’ most dangerous and productive offensive player, scoring 22 goals and adding six assists. Ahern played center midfield throughout the season, where he contributed both offensively and defensively to the team’s success. Along with his nine goals and six assists, his vocal leadership was also needed for the young team throughout the season.

