Southern Boone high school softball players were named to the Missouri High School Fastpitch Coaches Association all-state academic team. To be considered, a player must to have a 3.7 cumulative GPA and be a varsity letter winner.

Players named to the team are Zoey DeHaas, Emilee DeHass, Vitoria Endsley, Paige Cruzan, Brynna Barnum and Lindie Pauley. Head Coach Ashley Anderson says the entire Eagles team has a combined grade point average of 3.58