By: Tara Blue

The cheerleaders & varsity boys honored their seniors on Tuesday, Feb. 25th with a JV and Varsity win over the Eldon Mustangs. JV began their game on top, leading 16-7 at the end of the first quarter after several three-pointers from Nolan Ash and Aveion Sims. The Mustangs picked up the pace and took the lead in the third quarter, and a back-and-forth battle ensued but the Mustangs couldn’t keep up with the Eagles. Sims was the top scorer of the night for the team, leading with 17 points. Eagles win 48-42.

Varsity came out the gate swinging and Eldon never stood a chance. Jace Wren set the tone for the game scoring a three-pointer within the first minute followed by another three-pointer from Brody Troth. The team played a strong offensive game and possessed the ball for the majority of the game. The Eagles led 37-15 at the half and didn’t let up. Troth led the team in scoring for the night with 18 points, and the Eagles swooped Eldon with a final score of 68-37.

The cheerleading squad kept the crowd in high spirits after winning the MCCA state championship last week. The squad says goodbye to seniors Addison Kimbrough, Jodee Van Deven, Trinity White, Lyla Stratman, & Zoey Davis. The varsity boys say goodbye to Logan Easley, Jaaron Short, Emery Arnold, Jace Wren, Richard Oyewole, & Brayden Beckmann. The Southern Boone community thanks these young men and ladies for their dedication and commitment to the sports, and wishes them the best in their future endeavors. #ForeverEagles

