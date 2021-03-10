Southern Boone senior Trenton Roney, the Missouri Class 1 Soccer Player of the Year for 2020, added another award to his trophy case this month. The United Soccer Coaches organization recently named Roney as a recipient of the Senior Excellence Award. This national award is presented “for exceptional contributions to the team while exemplifying the finest attributes of a high school student-athlete as a player for Southern Boone County High School.” Roney was a team captain for the Eagles last fall and led the team to an undefeated 20-0 season and their first state championship in program history.