By: Frank Finley

Southern Boone kept the score tight through the first half of Friday’s Class 3, District 5 game versus Eldon but the Eagles failed to score in the second half leading to a 36-13 loss. The loss brings SoBoCo’s season to and end with a 3-7 record.

The Eagles scored in the first quarter when junior Jacob Bowles scored on a 48-yard rushing touchdown leading to a 7-0 lead half six minutes into the game. But the Mustangs answered immediately returning the kickoff 95 yards for their first touchdown. Eldon had a successful two-point conversion making the score 8-7.

See more in this weeks Boone County Journal